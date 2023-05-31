Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Debuts New Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard®

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, in partnership with Imprint, today announced the debut of the new Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard®

Designed to make vacation even more valuable, the new credit card allows cardholders to earn unlimited rewards that can be redeemed toward their Holiday Inn Club Vacations® purchases, including mortgage and HOA payments, rental nights, and on-property dining, with no annual fee and other valuable benefits.

Opportunities to earn unlimited rewards include*:

3% back on Holiday Inn Club Vacations purchases

1% back on everything else

Additional benefits include:

$50 welcome bonus after $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days of sign-up**

No annual fee*

Instant access to digital card upon approval

Access to the suite of World Mastercard® benefits, including Priceless Experiences®, Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services®, and a complimentary ShopRunner membership***

“Powered by a strategic goal of customer obsession, we are constantly listening to our owners and guests. Working closely with Imprint, we were able to build a new credit card that uniquely fits the needs of our owners and guests, while providing even more value to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations experience,” said Sonya Dixon, Chief Financial Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “This card will provide endless rewards that can be managed in real time, and it will give our owners the opportunity to create memorable experiences through our partnership with Mastercard and their Priceless® assets and sponsorships.”

“At Imprint, our goal is to partner with America’s great brands and launch credit card programs that their customers will love,” said Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint. “Holiday Inn Club Vacations is a great example of this, and we are excited to support its mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering a modern and rewarding experience for cardholders.”

Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard® credit card accounts are issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and Priceless and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Credit Card is powered by Imprint Payments.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, the Holiday Inn Club® program, and Holiday Inn Club Vacations® resorts are independently owned, operated, and marketed, and are not owned, operated, or marketed by IHG Hotels & Resorts, or by IHG One Rewards, or by the owner or licensor of the Holiday Inn® brand.

For more information and to sign-up for the Holiday Inn Club Vacations™ World Mastercard®, visit holidayinnclub.com/credit.