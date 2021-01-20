SpiceJet adds new India options from Ras Al Khaimah

Value carrier SpiceJet has extended its operations from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to India.

Passengers with SpiceJet - the largest Indian airline by number of people carried - are able to fly to Mumbai, Cochin, Amritsar, Lucknow and Jaipur from Ras Al Khaimah, as well as enjoy more frequencies from its existing Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi route.

The addition of the five new destinations and increased number of services from Indira Gandhi International Airport comes just two months after the airline established its inaugural service to Delhi from Ras Al Khaimah.

“We are delighted to announce that we have added Mumbai, Cochin, Amritsar, Lucknow and Jaipur to our India-Ras Al Khaimah schedule, as well as increased our number of flights to and from Delhi.

“This shows just how in demand our services are and that we are successfully able to counter the overall decrease in aviation activity.

“We put this down to the incredible value and choice that we offer our passengers.

“SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy of over 90 per cent in India for a record five years now, which is a testament to our continued popularity,” said Ajay Singh of SpiceJet.