Hilton announces Q2 2022 earnings release date

  • 3 hours ago
Hilton Worldwide Holdings will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the stock market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. EST. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton’s president & chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton’s chief financial officer & president, global development, will discuss the company’s performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

