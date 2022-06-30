SeaDream Yacht Club opens Q4 2024 Caribbean voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club has just opened 4th Quarter 2024 Caribbean voyages. At just 344 ft., newly renovated luxury yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II are ideal for island hopping in the Caribbean. Providing bespoke experiences across 28 unique islands, highlights of the season include SeaDream’s complimentary watersports, and their signature Champagne & Caviar Splash™; an elevated beach BBQ complete with caviar served in the surf.

In early November 2024, SeaDream Yacht Club begins its Caribbean season featuring departures from Antigua, Barbados, San Juan, St. Martin, and St. Thomas. Itineraries are designed to showcase the best of the Caribbean with cultural experiences and immersive excursions. Expanding upon its ever-popular calls in the British Virgin Islands and the Grenadines, SeaDream adds new calls to Barbuda, and Boquerón, Puerto Rico; becoming the first commercial vessel to call there.

Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club said, “It was a momentous 12 months for the company; we marked our 20-Year Anniversary and completed a $10 million renovation of the yachts. Bookings for 2024 are in high demand as the desire for intimate, highly personalised travel continues to grow.”

A few of the just-released 2024 Caribbean voyages:

The Glorious Grenadines - Bridgetown, Barbados roundtrip, Nov. 23-30: Calling on St. Lucia; St. Vincent; Bequia (overnight stay); Tobago Cays; Mayreau; and Grenada.

Virgin Islands & Undiscovered Puerto Rico - St. Thomas to San Juan, Nov. 23-30: Calling on Tortola; Norman Island; Jost Van Dyke; St. Barths; St. Croix; Boquerón and La Parguera, Puerto Rico.

Leeward Islands Discovery - Antigua to St. Thomas, Dec. 14-21: Calling on Barbuda; Nevis; St. Kitts; Anguilla; St. Barths (overnight stay); and Virgin Gorda.

Caribbean Celebration II - St. Thomas roundtrip, Dec. 21-28: Calling on St. John; St. Croix; Nevis; St. Kitts; St. Barths (overnight stay); and Jost Van Dyke.

SeaDream’s maximum 112 guests will explore the Caribbean in private yachtlike style. Memorable experiences include sunbathing by day and stargasing by night from the Balinese Dream Beds on the top deck. Daily dining al fresco breakfast, lunch, and dinner with unobstructed views, and rejuvenating in SeaDream’s Spa, the only Thai-certified Spa at sea.

SeaDream Yacht Club is nominated as Europe’s Leading Private Cruise Company 2022 by World Travel Awards.