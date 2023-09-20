HFTP Announces February Dates for Inaugural Digital Horizons 360 Symposium

The invitation-only event is February 20-21, 2024 at the Palau de Congressos de Palma in Mallorca, Spain. Co-located with the symposium is Entrepreneur 20X Europe, HFTP’s start-up pitch competition.

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) is pleased to announce its new European event: Digital Horizons 360 Symposium (DH360). This invitation-only symposium will span over two-days, February 20-21, at the Palau de Congressos de Palma in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. DH360 is a non-sales event for hospitality leaders to participate in roundtable discussions on the technologies set to have the biggest industry impact in Europe. Co-located with DH360 will be HFTP’s Entrepreneur 20X start-up hospitality technology pitch competition, the first of three in 2024.

Created in response to a growing interest in an event of this kind, a goal for DH360 is to establish an EU hospitality technology ‘thought leadership community.’ The program will elevate the relevant discussions beyond the traditional hospitality tech supply chain. Roundtable topics include artificial intelligence, self-sovereign identity, cybersecurity, talent acquisition and retention, and the future of HFTP Europe.

Key to the impact and endurance of this event is resulting coverage of the discussions. To assist, HFTP has partnered with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) to moderate and publish a follow-up report.

“Technology integration within the hospitality environment is evolving at such a dizzy pace, especially in the post-COVID era, it’s hard to have a holistic view on which are essential.” said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. “The value of this new symposium is that it will be a gathering of minds who are active on the ground and can identify the effectiveness of these applications. Because we will be distributing follow-up reporting, it will not be siloed within this group, rather a valuable resource industry-wide.”

Invitations are forthcoming to European hotel technology leaders, representing brands large and small throughout the continent.

Also partnering with HFTP on this event is hospitality media company Hospitality Net.

Limited sponsorships are available, including select opportunities to provide a vendor’s perspective in this non-sales environment. Be a part of this unique event, contact the HFTP sales department at [email protected] for details.