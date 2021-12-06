Heywood to lead hotels division for Habitas

Habitas has appointed Guy Heywood as chief executive of hotels, overseeing the management division to support its rapid global growth.

A seasoned industry expert and experienced operator, possessing a wealth of knowledge in the international hospitality industry, Heywood will oversee all operations across all Habitas current and future properties.

Heywood joins Habitas from his previous role as the chief operating officer at Six Senses.

Prior to joining Six Senses, he had held the position of chief operating officer for Alila Hotels & Resorts for the last eight years.

Before Alila, Heywood oversaw the US and Americas portfolio for Aman.

“I am excited to be joining Habitas’ impressive and dynamic team,” Heywood shared.

“As a professional who is passionate and dedicated to guest experience, service and quality, I feel naturally connected to Habitas’ pillars of music, wellness, adventure, culture, learning and culinary.

“I am looking forward to being part of a team that offers travellers formidable and unique experiences in destinations both familiar and uncharted.”

Habitas launched its flagship home in Tulum in 2017 and continues to expand globally.

Plans include six additional properties due to open in 2022 and an additional 20 projects in the pipeline.