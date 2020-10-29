Heger to return to Swan Hellenic ahead of relaunch

Hans Heger has joined the team at returning cruise brand Swan Hellenic.

Having previously worked with Abercrombie & Kent, Club Med, Harmony, Pearl, Phoenix Reisen, Seven Seas, Scenic, Silversea and Royal Viking Line – the company hopes he will provide a safe pair of hands as the ships prepare to sail.

Heger played an instrumental role in the historic Swan Hellenic and its first purpose-built ship, Minerva, so he brings a strong understanding of the pioneering roots of the brand.

“We are over the moon to welcome Hans on board.

“He brings outstanding high-end hospitality expertise and creative flair to our vision for an entirely unique guest experience,” explained Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito.

With the management team completing strongly as top names in the luxury cruise industry come aboard, and the order book now running at three custom-designed expedition cruise ships, Swan Hellenic is confirming itself as one to watch.

Heger commented: “I am delighted to join the dynamic team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of five-star cultural expedition cruising to life across a truly exciting new fleet.

“It’s a pleasure to return to this iconic pioneer with such a tremendous opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind lifestyle on board.”