ITB Berlin to remain virtual-only in 2021

ITB Berlin will be an entirely virtual event next spring as Europe continues to battle the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual industry showcase was cancelled at the last minute earlier this year as the first wave of the virus swept the continent.

Now it has been confirmed the show will not return until 2022 at the earliest.

This decision was taken by Messe Berlin after weighing all the circumstances.

ITB Berlin 2021 and the accompanying ITB Berlin Convention will be open to trade visitors only.

The trade visitor days will take place from March 9th-12th next year, adding an extra day to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The situation surrounding the pandemic remains difficult, particularly for the travel and tourism industry.

“Our decision to hold ITB Berlin 2021 as an entirely virtual event now provides exhibitors and trade visitors with maximum planning certainty,“ said David Ruetz, head of ITB Berlin, explaining the move.

“We have developed an alternative concept with which we can again offer our partners and customers a reliable platform for global networking, business and content.

“The event will be highly relevant in terms of content. In these challenging times business meetings, exchanging specialist information and orientation are of special value for the industry.”

Among other features, the virtual concept of ITB Berlin 2021 will include numerous live-streamed high-level panel discussions and lectures as well as digital networking opportunities, an intelligent matchmaking event and a virtual exhibition area.

More Information

ITB Berlin said it would provide further information on exhibitor and sponsorship packages, tickets and booking options on November 16th.

Regular updates on the plans for the show will be available on the official website.