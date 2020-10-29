Kooij takes up culinary leadership at Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace has confirmed the appointment of Tom Kooij as the new director of food and beverage at the property.

With over 12 years of experience on the culinary scene, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to spearhead the department.

Prior to joining Emirates Palace, Kooij was the food and beverage manager at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

In 2014, he was assigned to various outlets and departments at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, as a food and beverage management trainee.

He led the pre-opening of the Rosebery Afternoon Tea Lounge & Champagne Bar.

Kooij has worked in multiple countries including France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Hong Kong which led him to be more involved in projects and allowed him to provide strategic leadership and execution for the hotel’s food and beverage concepts.

With his expertise, he will uphold the highest standard at the department to provide guests with utmost culinary experiences, Mandarin Oriental said in a statement.