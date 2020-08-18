AHIC on the Road to debut in Dubai next month

Bench Events has revealed a new format for the upcoming Arabian Hotel Investment Conference.

Originally scheduled to take place in April this year, the industry leading show was pushed back until September in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The organisers have now unveiled plans for a recalibrated show, taking place across a number of locations in Dubai at the end of next month.

Jonathan Worsley, founder of Bench Events, said: “When we made the decision a few months ago to postpone AHIC to September, we knew it was going to be a different world and our event would have to change in structure.

“And that new transformation is what we are excited to announce today as AHIC on the Road – an exciting three-day programme created for the hotel investment industry to come together, connect, share insights and be inspired in a safe and meaningful manner.”

The all new AHIC on the Road will take place on Tuesday, September 29th until Thursday, October 1st, with (regulation allowing) each day taking place at a new hotel location in Dubai.

Broadcasting live from pop-up studios across these locations, all content will be streamed online, enabling those restricted by travel or safety restrictions to engage virtually as they would physically.

“In addition to this, we have also developed and launched AHIC Insights, a region-focused intelligence centre built exclusively for the AHIC community, powered by Global Data,” added Worsley.

“The platform features invaluable industry news, trends, reports and projects data; all curated for the hotel investment community through the lens of GCC hospitality and tourism.

“These insights are trusted, actionable, and forward-looking analysis and intelligence, which can help you predict future trends and avoid blind spots.”

Guests who have already registered for AHIC 2020 can .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to AHIC Insights today.

“Don’t be intimidated by the three days!

“You can create your own schedule, choosing which sessions and activities you are interested in attending over the three days or watching from the comfort of your home or office,” continued Worsley.

“If you are planning on joining us in September, I highly suggest purchasing your pass as soon as possible, so that you can receive instant value with access to the AHIC Insights platform.

“Further details about AHIC will be shared in the coming weeks, but if you have any questions, please do email us today and we will aim to get back to you as soon as possible.”

