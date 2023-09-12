Have a September to remember with TAP’s multi-destination super sale

AP gives customers a September to remember, with the launch of its new cross-network sale, offering super fares across Europe and beyond.

The promotion allows holidaymakers from the UK and Ireland to enjoy significant discounts on a range of the airline’s most popular long-haul destinations in the Americas and Africa.

These include the bustling streets of Brazil from £549, vibrant coastlines of Venezuela from £399, captivating architecture of Casablanca from £149 and magical nightlife of Miami from just £329, inclusive of taxes and charges.

Customers can take off on flights direct to Lisbon and Porto from as little as £86 in Economy Class, while the popular Funchal island in Madeira and Ponta Delgada in the Azores can be reached from just £120 and £163 return respectively.

Ricardo Dinis, TAP Market Manager UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our cross-network sale this September on a range of our popular destinations to Europe, the Americas and Africa from our Lisbon hub”.

“What better way to make this September one to remember, than to take to the skies and explore what TAP’s extensive network has to offer.”

Transatlantic travel starts from just £329 for flights to Miami and only £349 to San Francisco in Economy Class, while premium customers can enjoy travel to Washington and Chicago in Executive Class from just £1,599 return.

Those looking to chase some Caribbean sun can jet off to Cancun from just £399 return in Economy Class, and enjoy huge discounts on Executive Class fares from only £1299.

Flights on a range of TAP’s services to Africa start from £129 to Marrakech, with Executive Class bookings to Accra and Banjul on sale from as little as £1799 return.

As the leading airline between Europe and Brazil, the Portuguese airline has also reduced fares on its South American routes.

Brazilian breaks begin from just £549 for flights to Porta Alegre in Economy Class, while premium customers can fly to Salvador and Fortaleza in Executive Class from just £1,649.

This offer is for a limited time only, for bookings made up to 19 September 2023, to a wide range of TAP’s popular destinations*.

Sale fares are applicable for flights in Economy and Executive Class for journeys between 1 2023 and 30 April 2024 with departures from Lisbon**.

Based at Lisbon Airport, TAP serves over 90 destinations across three continents, and connects Europe to 11 cities in Brazil from its Lisbon hub

It flies to Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza Maceió, Natal, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo. The airline also connects Porto with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

As a member of Star Alliance since 2005 TAP offers customers seamless connections through its Lisbon hub to destinations around the world.

It operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester - as well as offering flights from the Irish capital, Dublin.

The airline, which boasts one of the youngest fleets in Europe and has a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft.

This includes the state-of-the-art A330neo to the game changing single-aisle A321neoLR as well as operating a fleet of ATR and Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional carrier Portugalia.

For more information about TAP sale, and to book, please visit: tapairportugal.com

