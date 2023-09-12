BTN exclusive Interview with Michael McGovern, Director Compass Project Consultancy

BTN: Core Areas of Investment Focus

MM: Here at Compass Project Consulting, our focus is finely tuned to provide invaluable support to our clients, primarily investor, capital project and asset owners, in the realm of project development and retrofitting. Our objectives revolve around meticulous cost optimization, sustainable retrofitting, risk mitigation, technology integration, and ongoing progress of the region’s landscape. By championing these aspects, we empower our clients to achieve their project development goals while maintaining fiscal prudence and sustainability.

BTN: Outlook for the Hospitality Industry in the Middle East

MM: In an era where travellers seek unforgettable experiences, the Middle East is delivering on every front. With a quick glance at the many exciting and unique hospitality projects we are currently managing, from iconic luxury resorts to cutting-edge hotels, we are witnessing an influx of capital and investment opportunities, offering a blend of innovation, opulence, and cultural richness that is truly unparalleled.

BTN: Panel/Presentation/Workshop at FHS

MM: Our panel’s central theme, “Building Hotels in a Challenging Environment: Navigating Rising Construction Costs, Funding Delays, and Higher Interest Rates for Hotel Development Projects,” encapsulates the very essence of what we do best: turn challenges into opportunities. Joining an esteemed panel, we will be looking at the strategies and insights to overcome them, sharing actionable advice on mitigating the impact of rising rates and ensuring that client investments remain financially sound.

BTN: Personal Anticipation at FHS 2023

MM: Personally, I’m most excited about the networking opportunities at FHS 2023. It’s a chance to connect with fellow industry leaders, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of project development in the Middle East. Also, keeping an ear to the ground for emerging trends and innovative approaches is something I always look forward to.

The Future Hospitality Summit is being held on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island for more info visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/