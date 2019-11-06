Malaysia Airlines grows London team ahead of planned 2020 expansion

Malaysia Airlines has made a number of new appointments in the United Kingdom, preparing the team for growth across the UK and Europe.

With the refreshed Visit Malaysia campaign taking place throughout 2020, the carrier is hoping for an uptick in demand.

The changes will take effect from December, and demonstrate the wider business’ commitment to investing in the UK and European markets.

Each of the new appointments bring with them wide-ranging experience and in-depth business knowledge, strengthening the team significantly and increasing the resources available to Malaysia Airlines in the region.

Richard De Villa, who is currently marketing manager for UK & Europe will be promoted to head of marketing, UK & Europe, overseeing the increased investment in trade as well as consumer market activity.

Prior to joining Malaysia Airlines, he spent ten years with the department of tourism for the Philippine embassy in the UK.

Natalie Kromponi, who has over 12 years of international aviation experience with roles at Emirates and Malaysia Airlines, will on her return from maternity leave become the head of UK leisure and direct sales.

She will be permanently supported by Cheun Yin Tran, who in the absence of Kromponi has held the role of account manager, leisure sales.

Prior to this, Yin Tran had spent over five years at Cathay Pacific Airways, in sales support.

Additionally, Martyn Bell has been appointed account manager, corporate sales, tasked with growing corporate business.

Speaking on his new team, Daniel Bainbridge, Malaysia Airlines regional manager for the UK, Europe & North America, said: “This represents a very exciting time for Malaysia Airlines, as we look to grow the business further in the UK and Europe, and make the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign a great success.

“The recent restructuring and recruitment will add strength and depth to an already strong team, and I look forward to working with them in ensuring the continued success of Malaysia Airlines.”