HAMA mea marks 10 years of leadership in hospitality asset management in the region

The Hospitality Asset Managers Association Middle East & Africa (HAMA MEA) is celebrating 10 years of success in shaping the region’s hospitality investment and asset management landscape.

Since its establishment in 2015, HAMA MEA has expanded its role from a member association to become a trusted convenor, educator and data‑driven voice for hospitality asset owners, operators, investors and policy makers across the region.

HAMA MEA’s 10th anniversary coincides with the 20th anniversary edition of Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World, taking place in Dubai this week. At this year’s event HAMA MEA will be hosting a workshop on ‘The Future of Hotel Asset Management’ on day two of FHS World, Tuesday 28 October. This dynamic workshop will bring together senior asset managers, operators, and investors to explore the trends defining the next chapter in hospitality performance.

Commenting on the 10th anniversary, René Beil, President, HAMA MEA, said: “HAMA MEA was created to raise the game for owners and the hospitality profession, bring owners, operators, advisors, academia and government together to listen, learn and turn shared experience into practical next steps. Our work is intentionally humble and evidence-led: no egos, just useful collaboration that translates data into decisions which protect value and jobs. As we celebrate our first decade of delivery, I am beyond grateful to our members and partners who share our spirit and remember that the hotels, not us, are the headline. Together, we help the ecosystem make sensible decisions that stand up in the real world.”



Over the last 10 years, HAMA MEA has evolved to deliver everything from education to engagement and market intelligence to masterclasses.

Recent highlights include masterclasses with Les Roches, offering hands-on, asset management content and mentorship for MBA cohorts; closed‑door roundtables in the UAE and Saudi Arabia addressing the challenges of pre-opening; publication of hygiene and operations learnings post‑COVID; and several data-driven regional to support owner boards and lenders on pricing, demand and pipeline risk.

HAMA MEA’s agenda for the next 12 months includes Asset Productivity examining how to raise income; Green Transition looking at decarbonization and sustainable procurement; Digital & Data, covering owner‑aligned KPIs, automated reporting, and AI‑assisted planning; and Education Access focusing on scholarship, internships and mentorships.

A special Saudi & Africa Focus, covering capability building for giga‑project pre‑openings and investment forums that connect institutional and family capital to bankable projects, is also in the pipeline.

Amit Nayak, CHA, Vice President, HAMA MEA commented: “Our role is to turn market signals into asset-level action—fast and clear. We pair hard data with on-the-ground realities: pre-opening discipline, thoughtful capex, sharper F&B and steady post-opening performance. We’re students of the market who roll up our sleeves with owners and operators to pressure-test assumptions and move from insight to action. Owners don’t need noise; they need clarity, and when assets are resilient, teams are supported and guests choose our destinations again. For us, that’s success.”

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of this journey,” added Ayat Mana, Project Lead for the 10-Year Celebration and the first Emirati woman to join HAMA MEA. “This is not just a celebration of the past—it’s a signal of inclusive leadership and opportunity in our industry’s future.”

“What started as a small, passionate community has now become an influential voice in shaping hospitality investment decisions across the region,” concluded Santhosh Menon, Treasurer of HAMA MEA. “This milestone represents a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and performance.”