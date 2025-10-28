Aleph Hospitality signs hotel management agreement for Grand Iva Hotel in Abha

Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a hotel management agreement with Grand Iva Corporation for the Grand Iva Hotel in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Marking the third operational hotel for Aleph Hospitality in Saudi Arabia, the Grand Iva Hotel in Abha is a newly built property featuring 102 keys, set to open on January 1st, 2026. Aleph Hospitality is currently in negotiations with hotel brands to secure suitable and international branding for the hotel.

The Grand Iva Hotel is situated in a prime location with easy access to the city’s activities and key attractions as well as King Khaled University, government offices and major commercial hubs. Just a 15-minute drive from Abha International Airport and 10 minutes from the city’s downtown area, the property will feature an all-day dining restaurant and lobby café, conference and meeting rooms and a business centre, as well as a health, fitness & spa with modern gym and sauna facilities.

Saeed Hader Al-Adhadi, Owner of the property, said, “We are delighted to entrust Aleph Hospitality with the management of the Grand Iva Hotel in Abha. The team brings a wealth of local and regional experience to the property, and we look forward to a successful partnership and opening early next year.”

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia of Aleph Hospitality, said, “We are very excited to partner with Grand Iva Corporation and have already started the pre-opening activities for the Grand Iva Hotel. We look forward to welcoming the first guests to Abha early next year and are committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience as well as strong returns for our owners.”

In its continued expansion across Saudi Arabia, the Grand Iva Hotel will be Aleph Hospitality’s third operational hotel in the Kingdom after the Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah and Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah. This milestone further reinforces Aleph Hospitality’s growth strategy in Saudi Arabia, with 11 hotels in its portfolio and counting.