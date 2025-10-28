The First Group partners with BB Holding for UAE’s first Radisson Red on Marjan Island

The First Group Hospitality, one of the region’s fastest-growing hotel management firms, has announced its partnership with BB Holding to operate the upcoming Radisson RED Marjan Island—the first franchised Radisson RED in the UAE, scheduled to open in 2027. This partnership marks a major milestone for both companies: The First Group’s debut in Ras Al Khaimah and BB Holding’s first hotel development in the UAE, reinforcing investor confidence in the emirate’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector.

Situated on the vibrant Marjan Island, the AED 215 million lifestyle property will feature 261 modern guestrooms and suites, along with four dynamic F&B outlets—an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop specialty venue, lobby café, and poolside bar. Guests will also enjoy a range of premium amenities, including a private beach, outdoor pool, spa, fitness centre, indoor and outdoor play areas for children, and flexible meeting and event spaces.

Commenting on the partnership, Rob Burns, Chief Executive Officer of The First Group, stated:

“We are proud to expand our hotel operations into Al Marjan Island, one of the Gulf’s most exciting lifestyle destinations. Radisson RED Marjan Island represents a new chapter for The First Group, combining our operational expertise with Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-evolving hospitality landscape. This resort will enhance our growing portfolio while bringing an energetic, design-driven experience to one of the UAE’s most promising markets.”

Michael Bagdasarov, Managing Director at BB Holding, commented:

“A key factor in selecting The First Group Hospitality was their comprehensive package of centralized services, which was especially important for us as a new entrant to the UAE market. These services create the benefits of a large hotel cluster, reducing overheads across finance, HR, IT, and engineering, and improving overall profitability. In addition, The First Group’s proven F&B expertise aligned perfectly with our vision for developing vibrant, high-demand restaurant concepts that will attract both guests and local visitors.”

Stirling Hospitality Advisors played a pivotal role throughout the development process, leading the operator search and selection in alignment with BB Holding’s strategic goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer, Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece and Cyprus, Radisson Hotel Group, added:

“We’re proud to work with BB Holding and The First Group Hospitality to bring Radisson RED to Ras Al Khaimah. This project reflects the strength of the market and the confidence investors have in Ras Al Khaimah’s growth. We see this as the start of a long-term partnership and a platform for further expansion across the Emirates.”



The advisory firm managed feasibility studies, brand and operator evaluations, and negotiations, ensuring the partnership between BB Holding and The First Group Hospitality was built on operational excellence, market insight, and a shared long-term vision.

Radisson RED Marjan Island will embody the brand’s signature bold design, creative spirit, and social energy, blending industrial-chic aesthetics with a resort-inspired ambiance suited to its waterfront setting.

The development aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s broader tourism vision, coinciding with major projects such as the Wynn Resort and Coral Bay developments, which are set to elevate the emirate’s profile as a global hospitality hub.

Stretching 4.5 kilometres into the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island comprises four coral-shaped islands with 7.8 kilometres of pristine beaches and a growing portfolio of premium hotels, lifestyle venues, and entertainment destinations—making it an ideal location for Radisson RED’s dynamic entry into the UAE market.