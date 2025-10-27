IHG One Rewards Launches Members Catalogue to Enrich Daily Lifestyle Experiences

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the launch of the IHG One Rewards Member Catalogue, an innovative platform that redefines how members can redeem their points. By extending rewards beyond traditional channels into everyday lifestyle moments, the new catalogue offers members more convenience, flexibility, and value. IHG One Rewards Member Catalogue features an extensive selection of curated products and services spanning entertainment, travel, dining, and lifestyle categories. By enriching its award-winning loyalty programme, IHG is enabling members to turn points into meaningful experiences both inside and outside of hotel stays.

Ms. Rita Jiang, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer, IHG Greater China, said: “At IHG, our focus has always been on meeting the evolving needs of our guests while creating a loyalty programme that is both flexible and rewarding. With the launch of the IHG One Rewards Member Catalogue, we’re making it even easier for members to enjoy the value of their points in new ways. This new platform integrates rewards into everyday life, turning every point earned into something meaningful. We believe it will strengthen member engagement, foster a deeper sense of belonging, and open new opportunities for collaboration that deliver more personalised experiences.”

A fresh touchpoint to elevate member experiences

The IHG One Rewards Member Catalogue currently offers over 500 curated items, spanning electronics, home essentials, sports gear, beauty and personal care, and digital gift cards. Members can begin redeeming from as little as 600 points. Developed in partnership with JD.com, the catalogue leverages JD’s extensive supply chain and logistics network to provide members in Mainland China with a seamless and efficient redemption experience. The platform will also continue to evolve through member exclusive activities, interactive features, and tailored offers.

Expanding rewards, enriching everyday life

IHG One Rewards is committed to broadening the possibilities of points redemption and enriching the member journey through innovative collaborations. In addition to redeeming points for hotel stays worldwide, IHG One Rewards has previously partnered with Hainan Airlines to introduce a co-branded airport lounge experience—bringing seamless ground-to-air travel experiences to guest. For esports enthusiasts, a new King Pro League (KPL) redemption zone offers tickets and fan packages, creating immersive live-event experiences for members.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of IHG Hotels & Resorts in Greater China. The launch of the IHG One Rewards Member Catalogue represents a significant step in enhancing the loyalty programme, while also creating new opportunities for cross-industry collaboration. IHG will continue to innovate and strengthen its ecosystem of partnerships, delivering more diverse and rewarding experiences for guests.