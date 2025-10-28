Legacy Hotels Holding Acquires Stake in Experiential Hospitality Brand, Earth Hotels

Legacy Hotels Holding today announced an agreement to invest in Earth Hotels to support the brand’s impressive growth across KSA, UAE, Portugal and Spain.

Earth Hotels, the region’s first homegrown experiential hospitality and living brand, is expanding its footprint across Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Lisbon, Porto, and Marbella.

The brand, which develops and manages it community-driven hotels and residences, has an impressive pipeline valued at over USD 320 million.

The investment in Earth Hotels underscores Legacy’s dedication to building partnerships that redefine modern hospitality through creativity, sustainability, and meaningful guest experiences.

The agreement was officially signed during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2025 in Dubai. FHS is one of the world’s leading platforms for investment, innovation, and leadership in the hospitality sector. The signing marked a defining moment in Legacy Hotels Holding’s strategic expansion. It underscored its growing influence as a partner of choice for transformative hospitality ventures across global markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2019, Earth Hotels stands as a pioneering lifestyle-driven brand. It celebrates individuality, community, and conscious living. Designed to do good, the brand integrates sustainability and digital innovation. It creates uplifting and joyful spaces that connect people with one another and with the world.

With a secured portfolio of around 750 keys and 180 branded residences, this close collaboration with Legacy will enhance Earth’s platform capabilities to deliver on the servicing and operation of these exciting properties. It also marks a defining milestone in expanding Legacy’s experiential portfolio while empowering a new generation of travelers who seek authenticity, inspiration, and impact.

“Legacy Hotels Holding is committed to investing in the future of hospitality, one that blends purpose, creativity, and sustainability,” said Fahad Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding. “Our investment into Earth Hotels represents more than growth; it reflects our belief in hospitality that inspires and connects. Earth Hotels embodies the values we stand for; experiences that resonate, communities that thrive, and destinations that leave a lasting legacy.”

Alan Honein, Founder & Chief Executive Citizen at Earth Hotels, added, “Earth Hotels was created to build experiences that bring joy, meaning, and connection to everyday life. Partnering with Legacy Hotels Holding allows us to accelerate this vision globally while staying true to our ethos of sustainability and creativity. Together, we are shaping the next generation of hospitality; one that does good, feels good, and inspires lasting change.”

The partnership will also introduce a flagship Earth Hotels property, set to open in September 2026 in the heart of Dubai, footsteps from the beach. This destination will embody Earth Hotels’ commitment to sustainable development and cultural storytelling, with its hotels typically featuring zero-waste dining concepts, local art activations, wellness and regenerative spaces, digitally connected guest experiences that redefine contemporary travel.

Looking ahead, Legacy Hotels Holding is preparing to announce several new signings across key destinations. With a continued focus on innovation, wellness, sustainability, and authentic guest experiences, the group is shaping the future of travel while honoring the cultural heritage of the destinations it serves.