Aleph Hospitality signs management deal for 84-key hotel in Dammam

Aleph Hospitality signed a hotel management agreement with Area Investment and Real Estate Development to operate its first hotel in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony took place at FHS World in Dubai.

Present at the signing ceremony were Bani Haddad, Founder & Managing Director, Aleph Hospitality; Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality, and Ali Alqadadi, Business Development Specialist, Area Investment and Real Estate Development

Scheduled to open in 2027, the 84-room hotel is located 30 minutes from King Fahd International Airport, Al Khobar, the Heritage Village and other local attractions in the city. Aleph Hospitality is currently in negotiations with hotel brands to secure suitable and international branding for the hotel.

Featuring 84 well-appointed rooms and suites, two food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym as well as meetings rooms, open office spaces and a multi-purpose hall, the newly built hotel will provide all the facilities and amenities for today’s traveller.

Tariq Dowidar, Vice President Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the management of this outstanding new property in Dammam. We look forward to a successful partnership and to delivering outstanding value to the owners and an excellent experience to guests.”

“This is a milestone development for us, and we are delighted to partner with Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the region, known for its regional expertise and for delivering strong operational efficiency and ROI, “said Rakan Saeed Raddad, Executive Vice President of Area Investment and Real Estate Development