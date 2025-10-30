Accor expands its luxury portfolio in Saudi Arabia with the signing of Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah

from left to right: Mr. Abdullah Almoudi - PR Manager of Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC); Jean-Baptiste Recher, Chief Development Officer Luxury Brands Middle East, Africa and Turkiye; Xavier Grange, Chief Development Officer, Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery & Emblems; Agnès Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer Luxury & Lifestyle at Accor; Eng. Saleh Al-Habdan – CEO of JODC; Mr. Samer Sabra - Chief Hospitality Officer of JODC; Mr. Alaa Banaja - Chief GRC Officer of JODC; Mr. Mohamed Khalid - Senior Hospitality Manager of JODC; Mr. Mousa Bahri - Hospitality Executive Director of JODC; Mr. Shafqaat Bukhari - Senior Hospitality Manager of JODC

Accor, a global leader in hospitality, has announced the signing of Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah, a landmark property set to become the largest Sofitel in the world with 1,141 rooms and suites. Scheduled to open in 2026, the hotel will be located within the prestigious Jabal Omar master development, just steps from the Holy Mosque, offering direct pedestrian access for pilgrims and visitors.

“We are honored to introduce Sofitel in Makkah, a city that holds immense spiritual and cultural importance,” said Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems. “Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah will stand as a symbol of hospitality, serenity, and connection — a place where our French zest meets Saudi authenticity.”

The hotel will comprise two towers — Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah North and South — each designed to blend French art de vivre with Saudi heritage, and offering breathtaking views of the Holy Mosque. Across six distinctive dining venues, guests will experience everything from elegant all-day restaurants to a signature French-Middle Eastern fusion destination. A Club Millésime executive lounge will provide exclusive culinary and personalized experiences for distinguished guests.

Beyond dining, Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah will offer bespoke wellness rituals, locally inspired teas, and artisanal amenities, celebrating both French refinement and the spiritual soul of Makkah.

Developed in partnership with Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC), one of the Middle East’s leading real estate firms, the project underscores a shared commitment to cultural respect, design excellence, and sustainability.

“This landmark reflects our ambition to harmonize local heritage with French luxury,” said Jean-Baptiste Recher, Chief Development Officer for Accor Luxury Brands in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye. “The signing of the world’s largest Sofitel reinforces our leadership in the Kingdom’s luxury segment and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

With its scale, design, and spiritual significance, Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah represents a defining chapter in Accor’s expansion in the Middle East — a celebration of French elegance in one of the world’s most sacred destinations.