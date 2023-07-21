Ha Giang – a convergence of natural heritages and unique cultural

Dong Van Stone Plateau is the home to many national relics and landscapes including Lung Cu flag tower, Dong Van ancient town, Ma Pi Leng Pass, and Doi Quan Ba Mountain. All create a beautiful landscape – architecture that invites visitors to explore and enjoy.



Lung Cu Flagpole is another must-see attraction in Ha Giang. It sits in the northernmost position in Vietnam with a 54m2 flag representing 54 ethnic groups of the country. No one can hide the sacred feeling while standing at the foot of the flagpole and singing the national anthem. This is also a great spot for tourists to get a 360-degree view of Ha Giang’s natural beauty. From here, they will continue their journey with activities imbued with the Lo Lo ethnic group’s cultural identity. They can also visit establishments where people make traditional alcohol, embroidery, and draw beeswax on a linen background.

Hoang Su Phi rice terraces, a National Monument, is a masterpiece created from the hands of hard labour, sweat and brains of the working people.

Ha Giang still retains many traditional craft villages. Here, visitors will learn and experience the unique daily life of ethnic minorities through traditional occupations such as linen weaving of the Dao people, brocade of the Tay people, embroidery of the Dao people, La Chi.

Ha Giang has a diverse and unique cuisine. The dishes and drinks are made from raw materials available in nature or cultivated by people. In 2022, Ha Giang has 4 dishes and 4 gift products in the Top 100 dishes and 100 gift products of Vietnam voted by the Vietnam Record Organization.

Ha Giang is regularly on the list of ideal destinations voted by prestigious travel magazines around the world. The New York Times (USA) has ranked Ha Giang among the most attractive destinations in the world.

Hia Giang is nominated for Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2023 https://www.worldtravelawards.com/nominees/2023/asia