Wizz Air unveils new routes from Gatwick

Wizz Air will launch new routes from its Gatwick base to 14 destinations including, Faro, Palma, Larnaca, Catania, Podgorica, Tel Aviv, Chania, Mykonos and Funchal.

There will also be new routes from Milan, Rome, Vienna, Bari and Naples to Gatwick, with those flights operated by Wizz Air Hungary.

A mixture of year-round and seasonal routes, these new flights will launch from March onwards.

These aircraft will serve existing routes from Gatwick Airport to Malaga, the gateway to the Costa del Sol, and the Greek capital city, Athens, as well as all the new routes.

With a range of destinations on offer, from the fascinating Italian cities of Milan and Rome, to favourite hot holiday destinations such as Mykonos and Palma da Mallorca, there are exciting travel opportunities for every type of traveller.

With the launch of these new routes, Wizz Air will have 22 non-seasonal and seasonal routes on offer from Gatwick.

Since the opening of its base at Gatwick Airport in October last year, Wizz Air UK has offered an exciting array of routes to popular and off the beaten track destinations for its customers based in London and the south of England, creating jobs, stimulating the local economy, and bringing further connectivity to the region.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be launching a host of new routes from Gatwick, following the announcement of our acquisition of new slots at the airport.

“Whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday in the Algarve or a city break in Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica, there are many wonderful destinations to discover and return to.

“These new routes are further evidence of our commitment to providing low-fare connectivity to our UK customers.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new onboard our young, efficient and green aircraft in Summer 2022 to enjoy our excellent service as they head off on their well-deserved trips abroad.”