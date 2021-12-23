Discovery Princess complete sea trials ahead of launch

Princess Cruises has reached a milestone in preparation for the debut of its newest ship with the completion of sea trials.

Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through her paces with a series of tests of the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a successful five days of trials, the vessel is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for her maiden seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise, sailing roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles on March 27th.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages until April before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-night Alaska cruises from Seattle.