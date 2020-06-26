Forte Village to reopen to guests in Sardinia

Forte Village in Sardinia will reopen to guests on June 27th as Italy eases out of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The location is considered one-of-a-kind among travel connoisseurs, offering an attractive mixture of beaches, sports facilities and fine-dining.

It is a place where guests can relax in total harmony with nature, get back in shape, of fill their lungs with the “green blood” of a centuries-old park.

Mixed with the iodine from the crystal-clear sea, this is the ideal location to forget the hardship of the past few months.

A truly incomparable place that fully restores the feeling of complete freedom, Forte Village is considered the World’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon reopening, the resort will become the only one in the world to implement a new medical protocol to offer total protection from Covid-19.

Developed by experts from the faculties of medicine and surgery at the universities of Rome Tor Vergata and Cagliari in Italy, it has been widely endorsed by the scientific community.

The protocol combines a maximum of two components, an IgM/IgG rapid serological test and, if necessary, a molecular swab with the necessary PCR analysis.

All guests and members of staff will take the tests, creating an environment as secure as possible.

Procedures will be performed by a team of specialist doctors, available at the resort 24-hours a day, who will use cutting-edge equipment to generate the highest level of accuracy.

An important investment for Forte Village, the protocol is primarily designed to allow guests to enjoy a serene and protected holiday, after a long, hard lockdown period.

Guest will finally live unforgettable days to the full again, soaking up the warm sun of Sardinia, in a habitat of unparalleled health.

While with Forte Village, travellers can also enjoy the benefits of the immune system boosting programme, for a special strengthening of the body, thanks to the extraordinary treatments developed by the renowned doctor Ursula Jacob.

The Italian region of Sardinia saw the some of lowest transmission rates of the Covid-19 infection in Italy.

At the same time, thalassotherapy, which has always been one of the flagships of Forte Village, is based on a protocol using brine, or magnesium chloride, that has significant antiviral properties.

Find out more about visiting the resort on the official website.