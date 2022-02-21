Lufthansa cuts Kyiv flights as tensions linger

Lufthansa and Swiss Air will suspend flights to the Ukraine capital Kyiv from today.

There are growing fears of a Russian invasion, with British prime minister Boris Johnson suggesting Russia was preparing the largest miliary operation in Europe since the of WWII.

American president, Joe Biden, has also said he expects Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to launch an offensive.

In response, the German airline Lufthansa said it would also stop flights to Odessa, a key port on the Black Sea.

“The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times,” said Lufthansa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Dutch airline KLM said that it was suspending flights to Kyiv.

The Lufthansa suspension is expected to remain in place until the end of February.

Swiss Air said on Sunday that it would suspend its flights to Kyiv from Monday up to and including February 28th.

Both Lufthansa and Swiss say they will continue to monitor the situation closely and that they are in close contact with national and international authorities.

Swiss added: “The safety of our passengers and crew members has top priority at all times… The affected customers will be informed accordingly.”

The airline usually operates 74 flights to Ukraine every week under its Lufthansa banner or the other carriers it owns which include Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss.

Lufthansa said it would continue to fly to Lviv in Western Ukraine.