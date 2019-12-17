Golightly named communications chief with Boeing

Boeing has named Niel Golightly as the company’s senior vice president of communications, effective January 1st.

He succeeds Anne Toulouse, who previously announced her plans to retire in early 2020.

Golightly, 61, will report to interim chief executive, Greg Smith, initially, and then to president and chief executive David Calhoun from January 13th onward.

Golightly will serve on the company’s executive council and be based in Chicago.

“Niel is a world-class communications professional with deep knowledge, expertise and relationships acquired over an accomplished career in both the private and public sectors,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Importantly, he shares our values of safety, quality and integrity, and as a former Navy fighter pilot, Niel brings a deep passion for aerospace and Boeing’s mission.

“We are excited to welcome Niel to the team as we work together to safely return the 737 Max to service, restore trust with our key stakeholders around the globe, and continue to build our future.”

Golightly joins Boeing from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, where since 2018 he served as global chief communications officer.

In that role he was responsible for developing and implementing the company’s overarching corporate communications strategy, overseeing media relations, leadership and employee communications, and working alongside the company’s chief executive and leadership team.

Golightly has 25 years of communications and strategy experience, holding leadership roles with a number of large, global industrial companies including FCA, Royal Dutch Shell and Ford Motor Company.