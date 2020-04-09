Global Business Travel Association convention postponed

The Global Business Travel Association has moved its annual conference to the end of the year.

The event, which some see as the voice of the global business travel industry, welcomes 7,000 business travel professionals from more than 50 countries across the globe.

The 2020 convention was scheduled to take place in Denver from July 25th.

However, it has now been delayed to November 7th-11th due to the coronavirus pandemic and various state and local restrictions placed on travel.

GBTA executive director, Scott Solombrino, explained: “This is the first time in GBTA’s 52-year history of convention that we have had to reschedule our signature event.

“This unprecedented move comes in unprecedented times.

“We are all working to ensure the safety of business travellers and their families.

“We are hopeful that the pandemic will subside on a global level and that we will be able to help travel managers and sponsors determine how best to revive the industry when we meet in November.”

He added: “We rescheduled the event after several weeks discussing options with officials at the Denver Convention Centre.

“We all agreed that there was no way to hold a safe, healthy, and successful conference in July, so we agreed to push the dates out as far as possible in 2020.

“We will continue to work with the state of Colorado, city of Denver, the Convention Centre and health officials to ensure we can have our Convention in November.”