Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fleet relocates to Firth of Forth

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ocean fleet has taken up temporary residence in Scotland’s Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth.

The relocation comes during the company’s pause in cruise operations, which is currently running until May 23rd.

Fred. Olsen’s Balmoral, Boudicca, Braemar and Black Watch are all now based temporarily in the estuary.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Last month, we at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines made the difficult decision to pause our cruise operations voluntarily for a period of time, as many other cruise operators have done.

“In the meantime, we have been working with Forth Ports and have secured safe, temporary anchorages for our ships in the Firth of Forth.

“Each ship will retain a small team on board to continue essential operations, and locals might see the ships move within the river from time to time to carry out their duties.

“We look forward to brighter times ahead and to welcoming our valued guests back on board when the time is right for us all.”

Fred. Olsen took the decision to pause all sailings ahead of the UK government’s enforced period of self-isolation, in what has become an unprecedented time for the global travel industry.

