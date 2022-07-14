PATA and GBTA to host APAC Travel Summit in Bangkok

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in partnership with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) will host their inaugural PATA & GBTA APAC Travel Summit at the new, state-of-the-art Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand from December 8-9, 2022.

The joint event in Asia will address sustainability and best practices in the tourism, MICE, and corporate travel spheres. The two-day educational and tradeshow event, under the theme “Defining a Responsible, Sustainable Future for Business, Tourism and MICE,” will highlight the challenges and solutions for CO2 emissions, destination sustainability options, and procurement-oriented approaches in the context of the global and Asia-Pacific region’s pandemic recovery. Targeted attendees and sponsors are regional and global travel suppliers including top airlines, hotel and ground/car rental brands – as well as MICE and corporate travel decision-makers from the world’s largest travel companies and travel management companies.

“We are delighted to be working with GBTA in bringing together both of our industry networks to share insights and discuss opportunities and best practices for the responsible and sustainable growth of the travel and tourism industry,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera. “At PATA, we support the industry recovery, pursuit of emerging travel opportunities and sustainable travel practices for the region. Therefore, I invite all of our members, partners and industry colleagues to join us and engage in this travel forum to reconnect, get informed and collaborate.”

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, with a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations on six continents, GBTA’s members manage more than US$345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually.

“The path to recovery for the global travel industry continues for both tourism and business travel. However, there’s also the opportunity and need to create a better, more sustainable way forward to serve the industry and the planet as well. We are pleased to join forces with PATA to bring to event attendees the important insights, learnings and discussions on what a sustainable future might look like and the actions that we can take in the region as well as across the globe to get there,” said Suzanne Neufang, CEO, GBTA.

