Hyatt unveils plans for new Düsseldorf property

Hyatt entered into a franchise agreement with EuroAtlantic Group for Hyatt Place Düsseldorf Mercedesstrasse at Tadao Ando Campus & Tower.

The extravagantly-named hotel will mark the second Hyatt Place hotel in Germany, joining Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport.

Together with Hyatt House Frankfurt Eschborn, Hyatt’s select service brands continue a strong growth trajectory across Germany and Europe, expanding in markets that matter most to guests.

Slated to open in 2024, the 300-room hotel will feature the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, approachable atmosphere and added conveniences that help guests do more.

The hotel will be strategically located on the edge of Düsseldorf’s city centre and forms part of the wider business development of Tadao Ando Campus & Tower.

Named for and designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Tadao Ando, and in collaboration with landscape architect Enzo Enea, the Tadao Ando Campus & Tower will be a city landmark for Düsseldorf and will arise representing a symbiosis of high-tech and nature.

In addition to the hotel, the development is also expected to feature the Dusseldorf Arts Club, the EuroAtlantic Museum for Digital Art and the Cyber Tech Campus.

Tadao Ando Campus & Tower will be the first CO2 neutral smart office campus, managed by AI-powered building management systems, and will offer a creative environment for modern work concepts, including roof gardens, a park and a public art display.

“The plans for Hyatt Place Düsseldorf Mercedesstrasse reflect the brand’s strong momentum in the fast-growing select service category as Hyatt Place hotels continue to expand globally,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, Hyatt vice president of development, Europe.

“Düsseldorf is one of Germany’s most important economic centres, bolstered by recent international investments including from the China Competence Centre, making the district a perfect platform for us to bring our second Hyatt Place hotel to Germany.”

Hyatt Place Düsseldorf Mercedesstrasse will be officially introduced at Expo Real in Munich on October 11th at the City of Düsseldorf exhibition, the official launch of the Tadao Ando Campus & Tower.