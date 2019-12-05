Generator Washington D.C opens to first bookings

Generator is expanding its North American presence with the opening of Generator Washington D.C.

The multiphase opening will be led with the debut of the property’s guestrooms in January, followed by the completion of its buzzing social spaces and food and beverage venues in the spring.

Situated in the heart of the city between Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle, Generator Washington D.C. boasts the brand’s signature elements: comfortable private rooms, food and beverage outlets, social spaces and interactive programming, all at affordable price points.

The brand’s newest property is additionally designed with Washington D.C. business travellers in mind, incorporating more private rooms than any of their existing properties - 376 beds in 148 rooms.

The property will offer an outdoor pool on the second floor, as well as a fitness centre, a first for the brand.

In October 2019, London-based firm Queensgate Investments, which owns Generator, announced the $400 million acquisition of Freehand Hotels, expanding its portfolio to 18 properties worldwide and deepening its United States footprint.

“As Generator continues to expand its presence in the United States, we feel that there is no better place to plant our flag than in the nation’s capital,” said Generator chief executive, Alastair Thomann.

“We see the property as an opportunity to showcase a variety of new amenities and programming that will cater to the eclectic mix of Washington D.C. travellers.”

Generator Washington D.C. is currently accepting reservations for January.

Starting rates will begin at $35 for beds in shared accommodations, and $129 for king rooms with ensuite bathrooms.