Hilton Announces Signing of Hilton at The Key

Rendering of Hilton at The Key, Arlington-Rosslyn

Hilton announces the signing of Hilton at The Key, Arlington-Rosslyn, providing even more options to travelers looking for a state of the art, full-service hotel just minutes from Washington, D.C. Located at the foot of the Potomac River’s historic Francis Scott Key Bridge in Arlington, Virginia, the 36-story, 331-room property is surrounded by numerous corporate headquarters based in Rosslyn’s business district and minutes from the 11-acre riverfront Fort Bennett Park and Palisades Trail.

The modern hotel is under development as part of The Key, a project that includes a destination restaurant, street-level retail, and 517 luxury apartments with panoramas of the water and the nation’s capital. Once completed, Hilton at The Key will feature approximately 28,000 square feet of flexible and modern meeting spaces, including an event space on the 36th floor with sweeping 360-degree views of the Washington, D.C., skyline, the Potomac River and Arlington, Virginia.

“Dittmar Company is proud to partner with Hilton as we bring a true destination meeting and event facility to Arlington, Virginia, and the surrounding DMV area,” said Greg Raines, an executive at Dittmar Company. “This site has been part of the Dittmar Company portfolio of Northern Virginia assets for more than 50 years. Dittmar Company and RentDittmar.com continue to establish a reputation for quality construction and dedicated management. This exciting development of The Key is another part of that progression, and we are thrilled to have Hilton as a part of the project and the Dittmar team.”

Located within steps of the Rosslyn Metro Station, Georgetown and the National Mall, The Key is also conveniently less than five minutes from Reagan International Airport, making Hilton at The Key an ideal hotel destination for business and leisure travelers. Previously home to a 307-room full-service hotel for more than 50 years, the original hotel was demolished to make way for The Key, a brand-new 1.3-million-square-foot development.

“For more than a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world. The signing of Hilton at The Key, Arlington-Rosslyn heralds an exciting addition to the global footprint of our flagship brand right in our own backyard,” said Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “This new development will be located in the most prime location of the area and will be a highly desired destination for leisure and business travelers visiting northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metro area.”

Hilton at The Key will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.