IHG Hotels & Resorts opens new Holiday Inn Express in Washington, DC

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 destinations and 18 brands, today announces the grand opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown.

Located in the trendy Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from iconic DC locations including, US Capitol, US Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena.

Operating under the management of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown features 247 spacious rooms with all the amenities to meet the needs of today’s traveler. With each stay, guests can enjoy a complimentary Express Start breakfast – with a variety of hot, fresh items to choose from – as well as rooms equipped with a microwave, mini-fridge, 50” TV, coffee and tea, and a comfy bed to feel right at home. There is also Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and access to a 24-hour fitness facility. Mere steps from DC’s top restaurants, attractions, shopping, and corporate and government office buildings, Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown is the ideal location for someone visiting for leisure, a business trip, or a little bit of both.

Mike Hammond, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown commented: “We are thrilled to bring the world’s largest hotel brand to the very center of our nation’s capital. The millions of leisure and business travelers who visit DC each year now have a simple, smart hotel to choose from. At our hotel, guests will notice the many details that reflect the area and provide a unique stay. We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with the exceptional experience they know and expect from Holiday Inn Express.”

The hotel is the perfect location for an event or meeting with the hotel’s 788 sq ft rooftop meeting room (and extensive pre-function space) which features sweeping views of the Capitol Building for a stunning backdrop and natural light.

Stephanie Atiase, Global Brand Head for Holiday Inn Express, said: “Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown has an excellent meeting space, amenities for all guests’ comfort, and it’s location is perfect for both business guests and weekend leisure travelers. This brand-new property in the heart of DC is a standout Holiday Inn Express, one that expertly provides the hospitality our guests have come to know and expect. We look forward to welcoming travelers from across the globe as Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown becomes one of DC’s top hotels.”