Lee to lead Louis T Collection Taiwan property

Shane Lee is stepping into her second senior management role as she joins Louis T Collection to lead the group’s first Taiwan property.

Lee joins the team this month in preparation for the March opening of CESVI, a 28-room boutique hotel made entirely of shipping containers in Taiwan’s thriving port city of Kaohsiung.

The 38-year old has spent most of her hospitality career between Bali and Taiwan.

Her most recent hospitality role was in 2018 when she worked as the executive assistant manager to the general manager at Westin Yilan Resort, a 91-key property in north-eastern Taiwan.

From 2014 to 2018 Shane was general manager at Bali Graha Asia, where she ran the company’s two different private villa properties in Canggu, a popular beach town area on the island.

“Louis T is a dynamic company and we’re looking for team members who embody that vibrant, adaptable spirit,” said Adam Simkins, managing director of Louis T Collection.

“We found that in Shane.”

Lee has a wealth of experience in all areas of hospitality having worked as welcome desk manager at W Hotel Taipei and recreation manager then guest experience manager at Silks Place Taroko Resort.

“Louis T’s top management are open to trying out new ways when it comes to hospitality,” said Lee.

“They have passion and enjoy making a difference when providing guest services.

“I wanted to be a part of that.”