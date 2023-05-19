SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXPANDS SERVICE TO NATION’S CAPITAL WITH NEW NONSTOP ROUTES

Southwest Airlines Co. today announced more nonstop service to the nation’s capital in an expansion of summer travel options for Customers by bringing two additional nonstop routes to Reagan National Airport (DCA).

From July 11 through Sept. 4, 2023, Southwest® will offer additional nonstop service between:

Memphis, Tenn., and Washington, D.C. (DCA) with one-round trip per day

Albany, N.Y., and Washington, D.C. (DCA) with one round-trip per day

“The additional slots that became available for this upcoming summer will allow Southwest to bring the benefits of competition, convenience, and our best-in-class service by linking more cities nonstop with Washington, D.C.,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. “With our all-Boeing 737 fleet, Customers enjoy large-jet service on every flight, whether they’re traveling from Washington, D.C., to Albany and Memphis or throughout our expansive network of more than 120 destinations.”

Southwest® also continues leading the industry with its pro-consumer policies. The airline allows every Customer the ability to check up to two bags for free1, refuses to charge change and cancellation fees2 offers flight credits that never expire3, and provides the legendary Southwest Hospitality that travelers have come to know and love for nearly 52 years.

From Reagan National, Southwest currently offers up to 45 departures a day to 17 cities across the United States. These flights, and the carrier’s full schedule through Nov. 4, 2023, can be purchased today at Southwest.com.