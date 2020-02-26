Yotel to open in Washington D.C. this autumn

Yotel is moving forward with plans to open a new property in Washington D.C. this autumn.

As the first-ever acquisition and transition from the company, the property will incorporate its signature technology and adaptable design as part of a multi-million-dollar reconstruction.

The hotel will remain open throughout the transition, continuing to offer guests convenient access to both Capitol Hill and the Union Station transit hub.

Set to begin this spring, the transition will include a full modernisation and transformation of hotel rooms into signature Yotel cabins.

The lobby will also be reworked into what Yotel calls ‘Mission Control’, an area outfitted with airline-style check-in kiosks for a smarter, more efficient travel experience.

Highly-regarded as a Capitol Hill staple for its regionally-influenced cuisine, Art & Soul restaurant will see an evolution of both the restaurant space and from scratch signature dishes under the direction of executive chef Douglas Alexander.

“Yotel is at the forefront of innovation, hospitality and design and we look forward to showing visitors a fresh way to stay on Capitol Hill,” said Shawn Jervis, general manager of the hotel.

The transition follows the 2019 Yotel acquisition announcement of the Liaison Washington Capitol Hill hotel by partners Metrovest Equities and BLDG Management.