Heathrow seeks planning application this year

Heathrow has announced it will launch an eight-week public consultation to finalise proposals for expansion.

The move follows a recent decision by the UK’s aviation regulator, the CAA, to cap early spending on the project.

Officials at Heathrow argue capping spending has prolonged the construction period of a new third runway and means the airport will need to undertake refreshed modelling of key aspects of the plan – including public transport to and from the airport.

The material is needed as evidence that Airports National Policy Statement targets can be met.

The consultation will run from April through to June ensuring that communities can review and feedback.

Heathrow will be writing to local authorities in the coming weeks with more information, offering them the opportunity to feedback on our approach to consultation.

Responses will feed into the final planning application, to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate towards the end of 2020.

Heathrow’s submission to the Planning Inspectorate will detail how the airport will expand and connect all of Britain to global growth, while meeting the requirements of the ANPS.

It will also restate Heathrow’s commitment to ensuring an expanded Heathrow meets strict environmental targets, delivers tens of thousands of new high-skilled jobs and honours our commitments to local communities.

If Heathrow’s plans are approved by the secretary of state on the recommendation of the Planning Inspectorate, the third runway is expected to open between early 2028 and late 2029.

Heathrow executive director for expansion, Emma Gilthorpe, said: “This country is ready for a decade of infrastructure delivery underpinned by expansion at Heathrow.

“We are keen to ensure our plans continue to be supported and shaped by local people as we prepare to deliver the economic boost Britain needs.”

In the coming weeks, Heathrow will announce dates and locations for consultation events as it also prepares to become one of the first major international airports to operate carbon neutral infrastructure.