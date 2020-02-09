Ganges River Cruise with William Dalrymple - Steppes Travel & Ganges Voyager

Board the five-star Ganges Voyager on a 10-day river cruise into the heart of West Bengal. William Dalrymple, author and historian will join you onboard to share his knowledge of India and explore key regions mentioned in his latest book, The Anarchy.

Accompanied by specialist guides and our guest speaker William Dalrymple, you will participate in a combination of daily shore excursions, onboard lectures and discussions and experience a unique perspective and insight into Indian history.

The cruise slowly drifts alongside riverside communities on the Lower Ganges, punctuated by historic battlefields, temple complexes, historic mosques and impressive colonial architecture.

Start in the fascinating city of Kolkata before heading upstream to Kalna, renowned for having the highest concentration of temples in Bengal and home to the spectacular Nabakailas complex, comprising of an outer circumference of 74 temples and an inner ring of 34 temples.

Further up-river is home to India’s finest brass handicrafts at the shore side bazaar at Matiari, while for anybody with an interest in the history of the East India Company, the battlefield at Plassey will doubtless be a highlight.

For many, the jewel in the crown of this trip will be the afternoon spent at Murshidabad, home to Hazarduari Palace and its plethora of colonial antiques and the impressive Imambara, a Shia place of worship. By the end of the cruise, you will have been given a unique perspective on modern life along the Ganges, alongside a compelling insight into Indian history through the prism of the East India Company.

William Dalrymple

William Dalrymple is a highly acclaimed author of a series of books, notably Xanadu, City of Djinns, The Age of Kali and White Mughals. In his most ambitious and riveting book to date, The Anarchy, William Dalrymple tells the story of the East India Company as it has never been told before, unfolding a timely cautionary tale of the first global corporate power. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, the Royal Geographical Society and of the Royal Asiatic Society and is a founder and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

For more information visit: https://www.steppestravel.com/cruises/india-ganges-river-cruise-with-william-dalrymple/