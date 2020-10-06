Fred. Olsen World Cruise provides sales boost

The launch of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ inaugural World Cruise aboard new ship Borealis has delivered a bumper sales week.

On September 30th, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveiled the 101-night ‘Around the World’ sailing aboard Borealis, setting sail from Southampton on January 6th, 2022, with the additional option of a 105-night sailing from Liverpool.

Within hours, the cruise had become one of the best-selling itineraries since Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines paused their operations in March, with sales well exceeding £1 million.

Geoff Ridgeon, head of sales at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “These results are testament to the hard work of our itineraries team, who worked exceptionally hard to get this exciting new World Cruise ready in just a matter of weeks.

“A World Cruise at any time is an investment, and to see such encouraging sales amidst such a challenging year just goes to show that our guests and our many loyal agents share with us in our confidence for the future.

“Borealis’ ‘Around the World’ cruise offers guests the opportunity to enjoy some unforgettable experiences, from exploring unspoilt Pacific islands, visiting the Taj Mahal on tour from Kochi, and the many diverse and vibrant cultures of so many wonderful cities.

“It is set to be an incredible cruise, and we can’t wait to welcome all those already booked, and many still yet to do so, for this exciting sailing in 2022.”