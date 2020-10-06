Eurostar launches ski season tickets from London

Eurostar has opened sales for connecting journeys from London to the French Alps.

Tickets are now available for travel from December 13th until January 3rd next year.

Travel for the remainder of the ski season, until the end of March, will be on sale from November 5th.

Travellers looking for a comfortable and relaxing journey with space to unwind and move around can travel with Eurostar direct to Paris, before connecting to a high-speed TGV service to Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers, Aime-la-Plagne, Landry or Bourg-St-Maurice.

The Alpine stations are just a short journey to many of Europe’s top ski resorts including Courchevel, La Plagne, Tignes, Meribel and Les Arcs, avoiding airport stress and time-consuming coach transfers to the mountains.

Train travel to the Alps is the most environmentally friendly choice taking travellers from city centre to the slopes.

As Eurostar is a member of Railteam, travellers can benefit from the ‘Hop on the next available train’ feature should they experience any delays or cancellations on their journey, providing peace of mind when connecting between trains.

To provide more flexibility on bookings, all Eurostar fares are now available to exchange with no fee, up to 14 days before departure.

The flexible fares apply to all bookings until the end of March and are valid for any dates of travel at the time of purchase.