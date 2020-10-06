UNWTO partners with IATA ahead of upcoming G20 summit

Ahead of the G20 summit in Saudi Arabia, which includes a dedicated tourism segment, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as the two parties work together to restart global tourism.

Highlighting unique status of the UNWTO as a bridge between the UN system and the private sector, the new agreement will focus on enhancing consumer confidence in travel and placing sustainability at the centre of recovery and future growth.

From the start of the current crisis, the body has sought to lead the way in addressing the key factor needed for the successful restart of tourism.

This agreement with the global trade association for the airline sector builds on this and deepens the existing collaboration between both organisations to keep geared towards restoring the confidence of travellers.

UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “Air travel is an essential component of global tourism.

“This partnership between UNWTO and IATA will see us work closely together to increase confidence in flying and tourism in general.

“UNWTO will use our expertise in innovation and our status as a connector of public and private sector leaders to help get aviation moving again.”

As well as focusing on building and maintaining confidence in international travel, the new agreement will also see UNWTO and IATA work closely together to foster innovation and promote greater public-private collaboration.

As tourism restarts, this memorandum will help ensure recovery is sustainable and inclusive.

IATA director general, Alexandre de Juniac, said: “The safe opening of international borders to tourism is essential.

“Tourists want to feel safe, and they want to be confident that their travel plans won’t be affected by last-minute changes to rules and regulations.

“For this to happen, even greater collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed.

“This enhanced partnership with the World Tourism Organisation will help guide aviation’s recovery over the critical months ahead.”

IATA has been an affiliate member of UNWTO since 1978, providing a strong voice for the international air transport sector.

This latest partnership comes as UNWTO continues to lead the global tourism sector in its response to the challenges posed by the pandemic.