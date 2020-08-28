Fred. Olsen hopes to get back in the water next spring

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled its plans to have three of the fleet ‘back in the water’ in March and April, with Balmoral to sail even sooner.

The company’s two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, will take on the existing itineraries for Boudicca and Black Watch, as well as offer some exciting new sailings, and, alongside Braemar, will take to the waters again in the spring.

Guests looking to book onto the new ships can do so from early next month, with Bolette to go on sale from September 7th, and Borealis on Tuesday, September 15th.

A return to the water date for Balmoral will be confirmed over the coming weeks, with plans underway to have this ship sailing first.

Fred. Olsen Junior, chairman of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We have really missed taking our guests on their holidays this year.

“Without our guests, there is no vibrancy, no life and no fun on board our ships, and we can’t wait to be able to offer them the award-winning cruises for which we are renowned once again.”

Cruises for Boudicca and Black Watch will remain on sale on the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines website until the two new ships are launched, with Bolette taking on the existing itineraries for Boudicca, and Borealis taking on Black Watch itineraries.

All guests who have a booking aboard either Boudicca or Black Watch will have their cruise automatically transferred onto the new ships.

The two new ships are set to join the rest of the fleet in Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Scotland in early September.

Peter Deer, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are so pleased to be able to share our ‘back in the water’ plans with our guests.

“When they join us back on board, they will do so aboard a refreshed fleet.

“We have been working hard to add that ‘Fred. Olsen touch’ to our two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, so they are ready to offer the Fred. Olsen experience that our returning guests know and love, and enchant those joining us for the very first time.”