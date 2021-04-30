Foxon appointed executive chef at Saxon Hotel

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa has confirmed chef Matthew Foxon will join the team as executive chef from May.

He will oversee the complete culinary journey at the hotel, bringing his passion for sustainability and his brand of classic cuisine with contemporary influences to bear across all the offerings.

His desire to become a chef stems from a very young age - as a second-generation chef he grew up in the kitchen.

He has a great passion for sustainable dining, placing significant importance on fresh produce and respecting the ingredients.

His strong culinary background started off at the International Hotel School in Johannesburg in 2003, where he completed a two-year advanced diploma in professional cookery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this training, he earned his stripes in luxury hotels across South Africa, including the Michelangelo and the Sheraton Pretoria Hotel.

In 2017, Foxon returned to South Africa, being appointed the executive chef at 54 on Bath in Johannesburg.

He said: “I am excited to bring my ethos of sustainability and respect for the produce to the Saxon Hotel, working with the kitchen brigade to ensure that the renowned Saxon dining journey continue to offer guests the dining experience they have come to expect.”

Foxon joins the Saxon team just before the re-opening of the hotel.

The inimitable Saxon Journey will be somewhat different with the new safety initiatives introduced, but the Saxon will continue to offer the warm South African hospitality that guests have come to expect.

Saxon managing director, George Cohen, noted: “Chef Matthew joins us as we embark on a new journey at the Saxon.

“He is a multi-talented chef with experience in hotels and restaurants both locally and internationally.

“The team and I are looking forward to the greater heights the Saxon culinary journey will achieve under his guidance.”