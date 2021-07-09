Saxon Hotel launches new app as tourism returns

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa has launched a new contactless and touchless experience with a bespoke app.

The digital tool is integrated with operating systems at the hotel to offer a seamless guest journey.

It allows guests access to a wide range of hotel services, at the click of a button from their own personal devices.

Guests have the option to check in online, use a phone as their hotel suite key, make a restaurant booking or order room service.

All the menus of at dining outlets can be perused on the app, and guests can also explore the spa offering as well as make bookings.

Guests will be able to browse newspapers and reading material, as well as interact with the Saxon team through the app via the chat box or send direct messages to one’s own butler, reception, housekeeping or maintenance.

A special section, Saxon Concierge Recommends, allows guests to plan and book excursions in and around Johannesburg with the help of the concierge.

Saxon managing director, George Cohen, noted: “It is extremely exciting for us at the Saxon to be able to evolve with the times, and this being done exponentially during a time where Covid-19 has been the headline for so long.

“We have chosen to ensure that we stay top of mind to our discerning guests, taking our personalised service to the next level by introducing several technological enhancements.”

The Saxon Hotel is considered the World’s Leading Boutique Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.