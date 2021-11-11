Saxon Hotel to debut new amenities range next month

The Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa has launched a bespoke and sustainable amenities range.

It will debut on December 1st.

The amenities range is proudly South African, developed by local experts for the Saxon guests and embodies the Saxon’s offering of belonging.

The range has its own unique signature fragrance in all the products, is made of the finest local ingredients, and has a beautifully created logo and design for its packaging.

The core values of the Saxon - making each guest feel at home, evoking a sense of belonging, the heart of our hospitality offering and the unique feeling our guests take home with them - formed the basis of the journey the hotel took in developing the bespoke Soul range.

Over the past 21 years at the Saxon, a very distinctive Saxon soul and personality developed, encompassing the feeling of stillness and being at home, entrenched in the proudly South African luxury we offer our guests.

The soul of the Saxon is evoked in the senses of our guests, by the fragrances, the sights and sounds they experience at the hotel as well as the tastes of the food presented in our restaurant.

At its core we aimed to recreate this soul with this new range of amenities.

Only the finest, natural ingredients - locally and sustainably sourced - have been used in the development of the Soul range of amenities.

The locally produced products contain no parabens or sulphates, are not tested on animals, and are packaged in recycled and recyclable bottles, ensuring that guests can enjoy Soul safe in the knowledge that there is a minimal environmental impact created by these luxurious products.

Saxon managing director, George Cohen, commented: “We have always strived to be the leader in luxury in South African hospitality.

“The introduction of Soul has been the obvious next step in ensuring an authentic proudly South African luxury experience, both local and sustainable, and exclusive to the Saxon brand.”

The Saxon Hotel is recognised as Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.