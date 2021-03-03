Saxon Hotel to reopen in South Africa in May

Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa will reopen in Johannesburg on May 1st with a new look, new experiences and new packages on offer.

The property has used the last year to ensure that the much-loved Saxon hospitality can be enjoyed in even more beautiful surroundings - with an extensive refurbishment of the Saxon reception area, Qunu restaurant, the Cigar Library and the Olive Bar.

The updated new look for Qunu restaurant features a dramatic mural showing a warm sunset view over Shambala Private Game Reserve from under a Wild Seringa tree.

The striking look of the floor has also been a talking point, its new texture is a liquid marble flooring technique making for a fresh look and combining well with the new colour palette of the restaurant.

In the Saxon reception, several new elements enhance guest’s journey including a new reception desk and a dedicated concierge space to aid in a warm welcome.

The Saxon Spa team has been developing and perfecting new and exciting journeys which are in step with the worldwide trend towards wellness and mindfulness, ensuring that the award-winning spa continues to offer guests up-to-the minute treatments to restore balance to mind, body and soul.

These new treatments include a Bellabaci Massage, which is based around a silicone cupping technique to aid in drainage and detox; a Digital Detox Journey, allowing guests to separate from their devices with a massage focussing on those stress points brought on by the use of technology; as well as Sleep Therapy which is perfect to reduce the effects of jetlag.

Guests will also start each treatment with one of the bespoke mindfulness journeys – shaking off the concerns of the outside world before embarking on their treatment.

In addition to the Heritage and Summer Celebration Packages where a wine tasting with the Saxon sommelier or a themed indulgent afternoon tea are the heroes of the stay, guests can now opt to book even more exciting accommodation packages which include new Saxon experiences.

Think of a wellness package with the new Digital Detox Journey when staying at the hotel, a decadent package featuring all things romantic and a package with a private cocktail reception for friends, a cognac and cigar evening or a private movie screening in the soundproof auditorium of the hotel.

The hotel will launch its brand-new Saxon app on re-opening as part of the new offering.

Guests can now choose to have a touchless and contactless Saxon stay with the Saxon app; it allows guests access to a wide range of hotel services at the click of a button, including restaurant bookings, browsing the spa menu and even checking in online seamlessly from their own personal devices.

Saxon managing director, George Cohen, said: “We’ve taken great care in ensuring the safety of guests and staff before reopening.

“We wanted your return to the Saxon to be seamless with safety measures implemented sensitively so as not to overshadow your experience.

“Your patience and support during this time has been greatly appreciated!

“We’re excited to finally welcome you back and start the next chapter of our journey together.”

Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa is considered the World’s Leading Boutique Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.