Moloi returns to Grei at the Saxon Hotel

Besele Moses Moloi has been appointed sous chef at Grei at the award-winning Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa.

Moloi was part of the team that launched Grei in 2018, and this appointment is the next step for a young chef that has proved his mettle not only internationally (at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Naples, Florida), but also locally (in the renowned Greenhouse Restaurant in Cape Town).

During this time, he worked with some of the biggest names in local and international cuisine, including chef Luke Dale-Roberts and chef Peter Templehoff.

A valued team member in Grei, Moloi brings his passion and ethos to the concept launched by chef Candice Philip in April last year.

Their journey since then included a World Travel Awards nomination as the World’s Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant as well as rave reviews from both local and international guests.

“I am super excited to embark on this new chapter of our Grei journey with Besele, and I know that his unique point of view will bring an extra dimension to our offering,” chef Candice noted.