Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita Invites Guests to Celebrate the Festive Season with Mexican Flair

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, the award-winning oceanfront resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast, invites guests to celebrate the holiday season and toast to a Feliz Navidad and Nuevo Año with exciting new experiences and activations for families and friends to enjoy. By taking inspiration from the various regions throughout Mexico, this festive season highlights the cultural diversity of the country’s 32 states. The roster of activities touches on gastronomy, history, and local culture and celebrates the joyful spirit of Mexico.

“This holiday season we’re embracing our spirit of Mexican hospitality across every experience – from spa to dining – and creating more ways for guests to feel like a part of our Punta Mita family,” says John O’Sullivan, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. “Whether guests are tasting mezcal with one of our mixologists or relaxing in a sugar scrub at Apuane Spa, our Resort is ready to inspire unforgettable memories for every age group that reflect the magic of the holiday season. We invite you to join us as we celebrate the joy, flavours, and traditions that make this time of year so special.”

From tequila blending and omakase experiences for culinary enthusiasts to festive spa treatments and hat painting for families, guests of all ages can cherish merry moments throughout their time on property.

A Culinary Journey of Flavours and Traditions

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita invites guests for a host of culinary experiences, from Oaxaca nights and omakase dinners to festive New Year’s Eve delights.

Taco Cart at the Shack Bar, every day from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm: Located beach side, guests can enjoy a casual authentic gastronomic experience as one would in Mexico City, complete with fresh tacos and an assortment of garnishes and sauces.

Oysters Hour at Bahia by Richard Sandoval, every afternoon from 4:00 to 5:30 pm: Guests are invited to take a seat by the bar or relax on a comfortable swing and enjoy a selection of appetizers paired with bubbly champagne and craft cocktails.

Tacopedia, every Wednesday at Dos Catrinas at 3:00 pm: In an immersive taco session, guests can learn how to prepare some of the Resort’s most beloved dishes alongside the culinary team. Guests will learn that beyond each tortilla-wrapped delight, there is a rich history, culture and tradition.

Omakase Night, every Thursday at Aramara at 6:30 pm: The concept of omakase means “trust the chef,” and guests can embark on a delicious exploration of Japanese flavours and be surprised by a sushi tasting menu prepared with the day´s freshest ingredients, paired with a special sake selection.

Pop Up Ember Night, every Friday at Shack Bar from 6:00 to 9:00 pm: A celebration of the primal cooking techniques that have been used for centuries, from succulent meats and the fresh catch of the day to woodfired pizza creating flavours to remember. Guests will experience diner by the beach like no other, with a combination of the natural beauty of the ocean and the rustic charm of charcoal and wood cooking in the casual ambience of feet in the sand under a starry sky.

Oaxaca Night, every Saturday at Dos Catrinas at 6:00 pm: A unique and vibrant culinary experience that showcases the rich flavours and traditions of the Oaxaca region of Mexico, known for its complex and layered flavours, as well as its emphasis on fresh and seasonal sourced ingredients. Accompanied by live music, colourful decorations and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, guests can enjoy a celebration of Oaxacan culture that transports diners to the streets and markets of Oaxaca.

New Year’s Eve in Punta Mita

To ring in 2024, guests will be transported to the diverse regions of Mexico via a culinary journey that highlights the rich tapestry of Mexican cuisine. The dinner will showcase the distinct flavours of different regions, complemented by the sounds of live music, the romantic shores of Banderas Bay, and vibrant flower displays. The menu features traditional dishes prepared with the finest ingredients, from Jalisco’s spicy and bold flavours to the fresh flavours of the Gulf of Mexico, including grilled meats, citrus-marinated seafood, and handmade tortillas.

Enriching Spa Experiences for All Ages

Ring in the New Year in bliss at Apuane Spa. For kids, youth spa treatments are offered at the Beauty Salon from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon with festive treatments including a Christmas Marshmallow Massage, Sweet Honey Facial, and a Chocolate Manicure and Jelly Spa Pedicure. While the kids relax, adults can unwind with the new Tropical Organic Beauty treatment, featuring the organic ingredients of Eminence products, consisting of a creamy coconut sugar scrub, followed by a body wrap, and ending with a back massage using apricot oil, leaving skin perfectly hydrated after a day in the sun and salty ocean.

Activities That Define Punta Mita

As part of the Resort’s Hakari Cultural Center, guests can participate in workshops and tastings that offer insights into Mexico’s culture. Adults can enjoy the bebidas (drinks) of the country with mezcal tasting and tequila blending experiences, as well as signature family offerings such as Mexican hat painting and Huichol workshops to discover the true essence of Mexico. For the children, a range of festive activities and parties will be hosted by the Resort’s resident kids program, Kids for All Seasons. From Christmas crafts and piñata parties to a magical Santa Claus arrival by parachute on Christmas Day, young guests are sure to have a joyous time.

For reservations, call +52 (329) 291 6000.