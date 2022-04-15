Four Seasons Hotel Miami presents Shintomi Omakase

Four Seasons Hotel Miami is bringing Miami’s eclectic food scene into the city skyline as it welcomes Shintomi Omakase to 14 Thirty-Five, its gallery-inspired space just off the towering Hotel’s bustling lobby, from April 21 through May 31, 2022.

After the Hotel’s commemorated omakase collaboration success last fall, Four Seasons Hotel Miami welcomes a new concept in partnership with New York City and Aspen restaurateur Ryan Chadwick. “Miami’s culinary scene is flourishing and it’s a very exciting market to be in right now. We are thrilled to be here after a successful winter pop-up in Aspen, Colorado,” says Ryan Chadwick.

Featuring a premium 15-course omasake menu utilizing the finest internationally and domestically sourced ingredients, guests will be taken on a culinary journey. Course by course, the experience will focus on tradition and the distinct style of Tokyo native Chef Yoshikazu “Kazu” Ebina, a decorated chef with more than two decades of experience and notable tenures at top Japanese restaurants. Born in the Ginza district of Tokyo – famous for its array of Michelin starred restaurants and the famous Tsukiji Fish Market - Chef Ebina grew up in the kitchen, having family members who owned restaurants, which sparked his culinary curiosity at a young age. Helming the experience, Chef Ebina says, “Miami is my home and I am excited to be back to showcase a beautiful omakase experience at Four Seasons Hotel Miami.”

Shintomi Omakase at Four Seasons Hotel Miami will take place from April 21 through May 31, 2022, with two offered seatings per night at 6:30 and 9:00 pm.

