Four Seasons Hotel Madrid ‘Summer Getaway’

With the summer months coming to a close, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid has given guests the chance to enjoy one its most captivating destinations at a fraction of regular prices. As part of its ‘Summer Getaway’ promotion, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is offering 20% off room rates for travellers who stay more than three nights. With the offer available from August 2nd until September 23rd, guests are invited to explore the enchanting atmosphere of the Spanish capital city while staying central in one of Madrid’s most iconic buildings.

Families, couples and seasoned travellers of all types can choose from a variety of rooms within the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid that allows them to make the most out of their stay. Spacious accommodation options in the hotel range from one-bedroom Terrace Suites and 50-square meter Deluxe Sevilla Room featuring views of the cityscape to palatial, family-friendly Courtyard Suites and opulent 400 square meter Royal Suite.

All guests staying in the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid have access to high-end facilities, stylish in-suite amenities and the hotel’s four-level wellness center, the largest in Madrid. A 1,500-piece art collection spread across the destination compliments the contemporary style of the hotel and serves as an ode to the distinct character of the city.

The destination is defined by excitement and convenience located within walking distance from Puerta del Sol, the iconic heart of the city, luxury-shopping outlet Galeria Canalejas and El Prado National Museum.

To wind down after a day of touring Spain’s largest city, guests are invited back to the hotel to choose from delicious dining options including Dani, a signature Mediterranean restaurant located on the hotel’s rooftop with a menu cultivated by Spanish celebrity chef Dani Garcia. As an additional treat, Four Seasons ‘Summer Getaway’ promotion includes a special cocktail experience for two at the hotel’s El Patio or Isa Restaurant & Bar upon its reopening soon.

Nestled in the heart of one of Europe’s most vibrant cities, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid gives guests timely access to exciting excursions, beautiful rooms and the high standard of hospitality that Four Seasons has grown to become synonymous with.

